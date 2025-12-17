Protest Erupts Outside Brahmavar Police Station Following Alleged Police Assault on Student

Brahmavar: Members of the Udupi District Billava Yuvavedike staged a significant protest on Wednesday in front of the Brahmavar Police Station, alleging police misconduct and demanding the immediate registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against police personnel accused of assaulting a student.

The demonstration was triggered by the alleged assault of Akshata Poojary, a student from Uppoor. Demonstrators, numbering in the hundreds and led by the Yuvavedike, marched in procession from the Akashavani Sri Narayana Guru Sabhabhavana in Brahmavar to the police station. Upon arrival, they vociferously demanded the registration of an FIR against the officers involved in the purported assault and called for their immediate suspension from duty.

Praveen Poojary, president of the Yuvavedike, addressed the assembled protesters, asserting that Malpe police personnel, while executing a warrant, entered the residence of a relative of the accused in Uppoor, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Brahmavar Police Station. During this operation, they allegedly assaulted Akshata Poojary. He further claimed that despite Akshata’s formal complaint lodged at the Brahmavar Police Station, an FIR was not registered. Instead, Mr Poojary alleged, a false case was initiated against her, accusing her of obstructing police duties.

Mr Poojary insisted that a case be registered against the police based on Akshata’s testimony and declared that the protest would continue until their demands were met.

Authorities, including Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Naik and Udupi DySP Prabhu D.T., were present at the scene and attempted to de-escalate the situation, informing the protesters that the Superintendent of Police had initiated action on the matter. However, these assurances failed to satisfy the demonstrators, who remained steadfast in their demand for an FIR against the implicated police personnel.

Later in the day, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abid Gadyal arrived and appealed to the protesters to lodge a formal complaint with the Udupi District Police Complaints Authority, assuring them that an impartial inquiry would be conducted and justice would be served if the alleged assault was substantiated. The protesters, however, rejected this appeal and continued their agitation.

The protest, which commenced in the afternoon, persisted until approximately 7:30 p.m., with demonstrators refusing to concede. As tensions rose, additional police forces were deployed within the station premises, creating a heightened atmosphere. Subsequently, Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar arrived at the police station and assured the protesters that an FIR would be registered based on Akshata’s complaint.

Several prominent Billava community leaders, including Geethanjali Suvarna, Shilpa Suvarna, Kiran Kurma Bailur, B.N. Shankar Poojary, Shivakurma Ambalapadi, Shivaji Suvarna, Sunil Bangera, Dinarak Herur, Prabhakar Poojary, Congress leader Prasad Raj Kanchan, and BJP Yuva Morcha leader Prithviraj Hegde, were present in support of the protest.

FIR Registered; Protest Concludes

Following sustained pressure from Billava leaders and the assembled demonstrators, the police department registered a case against five individuals, including three police personnel, based on Akshata’s complaint. Consequently, the Billava Yuvavedike called off the protest at approximately 8 p.m.

An FIR has been officially registered at the Brahmavar Police Station against three Malpe Police Station personnel accused of assaulting Akshata Poojary during the execution of a warrant, as well as against the complainant in the warrant-related case and his son.