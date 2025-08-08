Provide electronic voter list & videos of 10-years, or you’re hiding a crime: LoP Gandhi to EC

Bengaluru: The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) provide the electronic voters’ list for the past 10 years along with video recordings. He warned that failure to do so would amount to the ECI concealing electoral fraud and a crime.

Addressing a massive gathering during the ‘Our Vote, Our Right, Our Fight’ rally against alleged election fraud, LoP Gandhi said that if the ECI is withholding data, it indicates collusion with the BJP in committing electoral fraud.

“The Election Commission must understand that it took six months to expose fraud in just one Lok Sabha seat. If you don’t provide the data, we can still uncover irregularities in 15 to 20 Lok Sabha seats. We already have the information. You can’t hide and escape. One day, you will have to face the Opposition. Each officer and the Commission must be aware of this,” LoP Gandhi warned.

He charged, “The result of one Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka was stolen. This is a criminal act against the people of the state. The state government must investigate and take action. The ECI officials who enrolled 1,000 to 15,000 fake voters on the rolls must be held accountable. The truth regarding the Mahadevapura Assembly segment must come out.”

He further asserted, “We believe that the electronic data of all Indian voters constitutes vital evidence. If anyone destroys it, it amounts to destruction of evidence — a punishable crime.”

“If the electronic data of the entire country is made available, I will prove that Prime Minister Narendra Modi became PM through fraudulent means. The entire country must question why the ECI is refusing to provide the digital records and video footage.

“The data from Karnataka is proof of a crime. It took six months to access it. There was a huge pile of documents. One photo had to be compared with lakhs of others. Each name had to be checked against many similar ones,” LoP Gandhi stated.

LoP Gandhi alleged, “Had the BJP lost 25 seats, Narendra Modi wouldn’t be the PM. In one seat, we have already proven fraud. In all 25 crucial seats, BJP candidates won by a margin of around 35,000 votes.”

He reiterated that the foundation of the Constitution lies in the principle of “One Man, One Vote.”

“Every Indian citizen is granted the right to vote by the Constitution. In the last election, the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and their leaders attacked the Constitution. Constitutional institutions were suppressed, and attempts were made to dismantle the Constitution,” he charged.

He continued, “During the last Lok Sabha election, a major question arose. In Maharashtra, after the Lok Sabha polls, the state Assembly election was held. In the Lok Sabha, our alliance won. But four months later, the BJP alliance won the state polls ‘magically.’ We tracked that 1 crore voters had voted in the state election. Wherever they voted, the BJP won. New voters who did not vote during the Lok Sabha polls suddenly cast votes in the state Assembly polls — and their votes went to the BJP. That was the moment we knew something was wrong.”

“In Karnataka, our internal surveys predicted 15 to 17 Lok Sabha seats for us. As per our estimates, we should have won 17 out of 28 seats. But we ended up winning only 9,” he said.

“That’s when we began to question whether we had genuinely lost those seats. We demanded soft copies of the voters’ list — the ECI refused. We asked for video recordings — they rejected the request and even went on to change the rules. So we started our analysis with just one Lok Sabha seat and discovered the electoral fraud,” LoP Gandhi concluded.