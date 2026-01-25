PSI Violet Femina Awarded President’s Distinguished Service Medal

Udupi: Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Violet Femina of the Malpe Coastal Security Police has been awarded the President’s Distinguished Service Medal for the year 2025. The prestigious award will be conferred on the occasion of Republic Day, recognizing her exemplary service and dedication to law enforcement.

PSI Violet Femina is currently serving in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Karnataka State Government to investigate the Dharmasthala case. Her involvement in this high-profile investigation underscores her expertise and commitment to resolving complex legal matters.

Throughout her career, PSI Violet Femina has served in various capacities across the state, demonstrating her versatility and adaptability. She has held the position of Police Sub-Inspector in Udupi, Manipal, Kundapur, Karkala, and Honnavar, contributing to the maintenance of law and order in these regions.

In addition to her current role and previous assignments, PSI Violet Femina also served as a member of the SIT in the Prajwal Revanna case, a high-profile investigation that garnered significant attention throughout the state of Karnataka. Her contributions to this case further highlight her skills in investigation and her dedication to upholding justice.

The President’s Distinguished Service Medal is a testament to PSI Violet Femina’s unwavering commitment to her duty, her exceptional service record, and her significant contributions to the field of law enforcement. Her dedication serves as an inspiration to her colleagues and a source of pride for the Karnataka State Police.