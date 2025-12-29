PUC Student Commits Suicide in Udupi After Being Advised to Study

Manipal: A second-year Pre-University College (PUC) student has tragically died by suicide in Balkattu, Hirebettu village, allegedly after experiencing distress from being advised to concentrate on her studies. The incident has been reported to the Manipal Police Station, where an investigation is currently underway.

The deceased has been identified as Samanvi, daughter of Mallika and a resident of Balkattu. She was a student at the Udupi Government Women’s Pre-University College, studying in the second year of her PUC.

Sources indicate that on the evening of December 26th, Samanvi was observed speaking on her mobile phone instead of studying. Her mother, Mallika, reportedly advised her to focus on her upcoming examinations. The conversation was described as being delivered in a counselling tone, with the intention of encouraging Samanvi to dedicate herself to her studies.

Distraught by the interaction, Samanvi purportedly took her own life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her bedroom. Upon discovering the act, family members immediately transported her to Manipal Hospital, where she was admitted and received urgent medical attention. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Samanvi succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

The Manipal Police have registered a case and are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.