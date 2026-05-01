Punjab: AAP wins confidence motion in special Assembly session

Chandigarh: After the defection of seven Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday won the confidence motion in a special one-day Assembly session, sending a clear message that attempts to destabilise the government have failed.

Declaring the mandate in the 117-member House as a reflection of enduring public trust, Chief Minister Mann said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s support base remains intact and will translate into an even bigger mandate in 2027.

He underscored the party’s grassroots strength built “with blood and sweat” and its unwavering alignment with AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Taking on the Opposition, he pointed to the Congress’ absence in the House as tacit support and questioned the BJP’s organisational depth.

He also signalled a larger constitutional push, announcing that Punjab will approach the President seeking stricter anti-defection provisions or a recall mechanism.

Positioning AAP as a resilient national force unaffected by defections, the Chief Minister asserted that the party “represents people’s trust that cannot be broken”, while warning that institutions such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are being misused in ways that undermine the Constitution envisioned by Babasaheb Ambedkar.

During the proceedings, 88 AAP MLAs were present in the House, while two party MLAs were abroad and two were in jail. In addition, two MLAs were hospitalised.

The confidence motion secured unanimous support in the House, underlining the strength and unity of the government.

Moving the confidence motion and addressing the Assembly, the Chief Minister said that attempts were being made to destabilise the government through misinformation, but the people of Punjab continue to stand firmly with it.

“These days, canards are being spread to destabilise the state government, creating a sense of doubt in the minds of the people. However, the people of Punjab have time and again shown explicit confidence in the government and its policies,” he said.

“The entire Opposition is baffled as they are not getting any response from the people despite their negative propaganda,” the Chief Minister added.

Taking on the Opposition’s internal contradictions, he said: “The Opposition is completely in shambles, and their leadership is divided, with leaders squabbling for power. The Leader of the Opposition and his own brother live in the same house but have flags of different parties on it.”

Contrasting it with AAP’s unity, he added: “The ruling AAP is fully united, with everyone making concerted efforts for the progress of Punjab.”

Highlighting legislative developments, he said: “The Opposition parties are unable to digest that the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2026, has been passed, as it will not allow them to pursue their divisive agenda.”

Raising concerns about the broader democratic environment, the Chief Minister said: “The country is passing through tough times, where democratic norms are being jeopardised and the Constitution is being ransacked. This is a grave insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, and is intolerable.”

“Votes are being hijacked and central agencies are being misused to muzzle the voice of democracy,” he added.