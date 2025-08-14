Punjab Police arrest two most-wanted Bishnoi gang operatives

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force has arrested two most-wanted Lawrence Bishnoi gang operatives from the Patiala-Ambala national highway near Shambhu village, bordering Haryana, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Both have criminal history and over 15 heinous crime cases registered against them in Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that they fled to Nepal after committing the murder and returned on the directions of foreign-based handlers to commit a sensational crime in the state.

The accused were also wanted in the recent murder of Bharat Ratan in Fazilka.

The police recovered one Glock 9mm pistol and six cartridges.

A first information report has been registered in Mohali, near here.

Meanwhile, to ensure peaceful celebrations of Independence Day, the Punjab Police have beefed up security across the state, and all field units have been directed to remain on high alert.

Police teams have been conducting flag marches at the sensitive areas in all 28 police districts simultaneously, followed by cordon and search operations at the vulnerable spots, an official statement quoting Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said.

He said the exercise was aimed at boosting the confidence of the public, besides preparing police personnel to tackle any untoward situation.

The Special DGP said the special cordon and search operation is being conducted under the supervision of a SP-rank officer at all crowded places, including railway stations, bus stands, markets, shopping malls, public parks, etc., across the state.

“We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of this operation,” he added.

He said around 250 police teams, involving over 1,500 police personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons in the state, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public.

Besides, police teams have continued their cordon and search operation against drugs and conducted raids at 374 locations on Wednesday, leading to the arrest of 73 drug smugglers after registration of 53 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested has reached 25,719 within 165 days.