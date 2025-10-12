Punjab’s Anti-Gangster Task Force arrest two operatives of Bambiha gang

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) have arrested two operatives of the Davinder Bambiha gang and recovered six pistols from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, a resident of Hanumangarh town in Rajasthan, and Sekher, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana.

The recovered pistols include one PX5 pistol, one .30 bore pistol, four .32 bore pistols along with 19 cartridges.

Police teams have also impounded their Maruti Swift car, which they were using to retrieve and deliver the weapon consignments.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of their foreign-based handlers and planning to supply these weapons to foot soldiers of the Bambiha gang to execute sensational crimes in the state.

Further investigation is underway to establish linkages in this case to identify and dismantle the entire supply chain, he added.

Sharing operational details, AGTF Additional Director General of Police, Promod Ban, said that police teams had received specific human and technical inputs about the handlers of the Bambiha gang hatching a conspiracy to commit crimes in the state.

Acting swiftly, teams from the AGTF under the supervision of Assistant Inspector General Sandeep Goel in a joint operation with Barnala police have apprehended both the suspects from Barnala-Bathinda main road at Dhaula village.

The teams were led by Inspector Vikram from the AGTF and Inspector Baljit Singh from the Barnala Crime Investigation Agency.

Goel said that both the accused have a criminal history with a case pertaining to the Arms Act registered against them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Barnala), Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam, said that a case has been registered under Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act in Barnala.

Further investigations are underway, with more arrests and recoveries likely in the coming days, he added.