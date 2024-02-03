Puttige and Pejawar Swamiji Welcome Bharat Ratna to L.K. Advani

Udupi: Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Puttige Math and Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing Bharat Ratna to the BJP leader and senior politician L.K. Advani.

Sugunendra Theertha, Paryaya Swamiji of Udupi Sri Krishna Math, said in a video statement, that Advani deserved Bharat Ratna. He along with the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had contributed a lot to building the nation. Advani is a staunch devotee of Udupi Sri Krishna.

Vishwaprasanna Theertha, Swamiji of Pejawar Math said in a release that Advani represented value-based politics. He was actively involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Advani resigned as a Member of Parliament in 1996 by announcing that he would not contest elections till he was cleared of the allegations of his involvement in the Hawala scam (He was re-elected in 1998 after his name was cleared). The decision taken by Advani is a model for other politicians, the seer said.

Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji said that Advani had toured the country for the sake of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.