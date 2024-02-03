St Aloysius (DEEMED TO BE UNIVERSITY) Officially Launches TEDxSAC 2024

Mangaluru: TEDXSAC ‘KOSEI’ inauguration was held at St Aloysius College(Deemed To Be University), in the LCRI auditorium on Saturday, 3rd February 2024.

Kishore Alva, Chief executive and Director of Adani Groups was the Chief guest of the event, he inaugurated the event while addressing the gathering with his nostalgic talk on being an alumni of the college. He gave his views on how TED talks help to bring youth under a platform of exploration and extreme exposure to the world.

Other dignitaries on the dias included Dr Smitha DK staff convenor, Dr Claret Vinaya Periera, co-convenor, Vice chancellor in charge, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ and Rector, Rev FrMelwyn Pinto SJ. The speakers who attended the inaugural were, AashnaRai, Neeraj Choudhary, DikshithRai, AartiMalhotra and Major Samar Pal Singh Toor.

The list of 12 speakers for TEDxSAC 2024 includes PramodiniRoul, an acid attack survivor and motivational speaker, Gireesh Sahadev, a television actor, Major Samar Toor, a war veteran, Neeraj Kumar Choudhary, an internet content creator, Karthik Chennoji Rao, a playback singer and music creator, Dr Rukhsaar Sayeed, an entrepreneur and Master Chef Finalist.

Dikshith Rai, an entrepreneur and a college alumni, Fr Saju George SJ, a performer and scholar, Shekar Naik, Padmashree awardee and ex-captain of the Indian Blind Cricket Team, Vicky Roy, a photographer, Aarti Malhotra an activist against queer bullying, Aashna Rai, NCC Cadet and Youth Ambassador at YEP in Vietnam.



