Govt Servants should Address Complaints of People in Right Spirit – – Upa Lokayukta K.N. Phaneendra

Udupi: The Upa Lokayukta K.N. Phaneendra, who is on a three-day visit to Udupi from Saturday, February 3, asked Public servants to ensure that constitutional rights are guaranteed to people without any discrimination.

Speaking before receiving complaints from people at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Complex in Udupi, he said that government servants should not be biased towards any caste or religion while discharging their duties.

‘‘Public servants should not give scope for misfeasance, nonfeasance, and malfeasance and work with honesty. There should be no room for nepotism,” he said.

Phaneendra said that government officials should be humble when interacting with people.

Government servants should address complaints received from people in the right spirit without any personal grudge.

He said that many people are not aware of the scope of work of the Lokayukta office, and there is a need to create awareness of the same. Hence, the Lokayukta office has been distributing brochures to guide the people on the format in which complaints have to be filed and which type of complaints are accepted by the Lokayukta.

If the government officials are found delaying in providing service, cases will be registered against such officials, he said.