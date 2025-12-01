Puttur: Body of Missing Youth Discovered in Forested Area

Puttur: The body of Badruddin D.K., a 29-year-old resident who was reported missing on Sunday, November 30th, has been discovered in a forested area near Sediapu on Monday morning. Badruddin was employed at a chicken centre located in the Padil area of the city.

Law enforcement officials currently suspect that Badruddin’s death may have been a suicide stemming from financial difficulties. The body was found suspended, a day after his disappearance was reported.

Badruddin, who was unmarried, is survived by his mother, an elder brother, an elder sister, a younger brother, and a younger sister.

The Puttur police station has registered a case, and a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is currently underway. Authorities are diligently working to ascertain the precise details and contributing factors that led to this tragic event.