Bellevision Bahrain Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Grand Annual Day

Juffair, Bahrain: Bellevision Bahrain marked its 15th anniversary with a grand celebration held at the Olive Banquet Hall in Juffair on November 27, 2025. The event, attended by members, well-wishers, and esteemed guests, commemorated a decade and a half of successful community building and cultural enrichment.

Founded in 2010 under the initial leadership of Joel D’sa, Bellevision Bahrain has flourished under the guidance of successive presidents and their executive committees. The organization has consistently strived to foster a strong sense of community among Belleians residing in Bahrain.

The 15th Annual Day celebration, organized under the leadership of current President Arun Castelino and his executive team, proved to be a resounding success. The evening commenced promptly with a captivating shayeri, a form of Urdu poetry, delivered by the Master of Ceremonies, Adline D’Silva. Following the poetic introduction, a prayer song was performed by Rony, Joyce, Riva, and Preetham, setting a reverent tone for the proceedings. The Executive Committee of 2025 was then formally welcomed to the stage.

A symbolic cake-cutting ceremony ensued, with the Excom sharing the celebratory confection, a homemade creation by Naveen Mendonca. President Arun Castelino addressed the gathering, expressing his gratitude for the collaborative efforts of all members in strengthening the association. Secretary Ivan D’souza presented the annual report, highlighting the various programs and initiatives undertaken throughout the year. In a gesture of appreciation, well-wishers, recognized as the backbone of Bellevision Bahrain, were presented with mementos.

The Excom, accompanied by past presidents, collectively honored Ronald and Nirmala Fernandes for their unwavering support and dedicated service to the association. Membership coordinator Judith Mendonca extended her thanks to everyone who contributed to the organization of the event.

The cultural program featured a diverse array of performances. Singers Preetham, Rony, and Riva serenaded the audience with traditional Konkani waltz melodies, inspiring a couple’s novelty dance. The children of Bellevision Bahrain members – Warren, Ronnel, Ivanka, Angela, Evanka, Farrell, and Eliana – delivered an energetic fusion dance choreographed by Eunice D’Souza.

Raffle draws and membership draws were interspersed throughout the evening, with 15 lucky attendees receiving prizes. A vibrant fusion dance, choreographed by Joyce D’Souza, was presented by the association’s younger members – Valentino, Wilroy, Joyce, Nikitha, Ashish, Preetham, and Arun Fernandes. A nostalgic fusion dance by senior members Arun & Alfreeda, and Vinod & Nezline, provided a special highlight of the evening. Tokens of appreciation, sponsored by Edward D’sa, were presented to all performers. Games were organized for children, and a competitive group game engaged all attendees. MC Adline D’Silva ensured the audience remained energized and entertained throughout the event.

The celebration culminated in a baila dance session and a dinner provided by the hotel. DJ Alwyn provided the musical accompaniment, while Mario and Ronald Fernandes captured the event’s highlights through photography. A slideshow featuring photographs from the past 15 years evoked a sense of nostalgia and camaraderie.

Bellevision Bahrain stands as a testament to the power of community, uniting Belleians under a single umbrella. The 15th Annual Day celebration underscored the association’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage and fostering lasting bonds among its members.

Photos by: Mario & Ronald Fernandes

Report by: Judith Mendonca