Puttur Clinic Disturbance Leads to Staff Assault; Accused Arrested

Puttur: Authorities have apprehended an individual following a disruptive incident and alleged assault at the ENT clinic of Dr. Ramamohan, situated in the Darbe area of Puttur. The Puttur Town Police Station has officially registered a case about the incident.

The complaint filed with the police details that the disturbance occurred while patients were awaiting their consultations. An individual, identified as Ibrahim, a resident of Bappalige, Puttur, reportedly entered the clinic premises and initiated a commotion. It is alleged that Ibrahim, who was purportedly collecting parking fees, became agitated when his associates were not permitted to enter the clinic ahead of other waiting patients.

The situation escalated when Ibrahim allegedly assaulted Srikant, a staff member at the clinic. Furthermore, the complaint states that Ibrahim caused damage to the clinic furniture during the incident. The disruptive behavior reportedly instilled fear among patients present outside the clinic.

Following the alleged assault and property damage, Ibrahim is accused of verbally abusing the clinic staff before fleeing the scene. Subsequent police investigation led to his identification and apprehension.

The case has been registered as Crime No. 116/2025 under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, specifically Sections 329(3), 324(4), 115(2), 352, and 351(2). Additionally, Section 3(a) of the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Medical Service Personnel and Damage to Property in Medical Care Service Institutions Act, 2009, has been invoked.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that Ibrahim is currently in custody. An active investigation into the matter is ongoing, and authorities have stated that further legal action will be pursued in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.