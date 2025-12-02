Puttur Police Arrest Two in Connection with Illegal Cattle Transportation

Puttur: The Puttur Town Police have apprehended two individuals in connection with the illegal transportation of cattle, following a complaint filed by a concerned citizen. The arrests were made after an investigation into the abandonment of several cows on a roadside in the Narimogaru area of Puttur on November 29th.

According to the complaint lodged by Premraj, a resident of Panaje, unknown individuals were allegedly transporting cattle illegally in a vehicle that subsequently broke down. The occupants of the vehicle then abandoned the animals and fled the scene. Premraj, with the assistance of local residents, ensured the safety of the cattle and handed them over to the Puttur Town Police Station. He voiced his suspicion that the animals were being transported illegally and requested the police to investigate the matter, identify the accused, and take appropriate legal action.

Acting on the complaint, the Puttur Town Police initiated an investigation. Their inquiries revealed that Ashiq Pasha, aged 26, and Abdul Latheef, aged 25, both residents of Sajipanadu in Ullal, were responsible for transporting four calves and one cow in an Innova car bearing the registration number KA-52-4889. The police report indicates that the vehicle experienced a mechanical failure, prompting the two men to abandon the animals and flee the area in the same vehicle.

Law enforcement officials successfully located and apprehended Pasha and Latheef. The police have also seized the Innova car used in the alleged illegal transportation as evidence. The arrested individuals were presented before the Hon’ble Court to face legal proceedings. The Puttur Police Department has reaffirmed its commitment to rigorously enforcing laws related to animal welfare and transportation, ensuring that individuals engaged in such unlawful activities are brought to justice. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are exploring all possible avenues to determine the full extent of the illegal operation and any potential accomplices.