Puttur Police Dismantle MDMA Trafficking Ring, Arrest Four

Puttur: The Puttur Rural Police have successfully dismantled a network engaged in the illicit consumption and distribution of the narcotic substance Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) across several localities within the Puttur region. The operation, conducted on January 24, 2026, resulted in the apprehension of four individuals implicated in illegal activities.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammed Harshad (33), Mohammed Arish (31), and Ibrahim Ashraf, also known as Roja Ashraf (46), all residents of Puttur. Additionally, Mustafa (46), a resident of Bantwal, was taken into custody for allegedly supplying MDMA to the aforementioned accused.

During the operation, law enforcement officials seized approximately 6.39 grams of MDMA, estimated to be worth Rs 50,000. Authorities also recovered 0.87 grams of ganja, multiple mobile phones, and two vehicles utilized in the commission of the offenses. The seized vehicles, cars, are valued at approximately Rs 6 lakh, bringing the total value of confiscated property to an estimated Rs 6.5 lakh.

The case has been formally registered at the Puttur Rural Police Station under Crime No. 13/2026, filed on January 24, 2026. The charges include violations of Sections 8(c) and 21(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as well as Section 25(1B)(B) of the Arms Act.

The operation was executed by a dedicated team of law enforcement personnel under the leadership of Puttur Rural Police Sub-Inspector Gunapala J. The team included Sub-Inspector Sushma Bhandari and staff members Murugesh Parameshwar, Satish, Subrahmanya, Harish, Nagesh, Bhavith Rai, Vinod, Nagaraj, and Karthik. Furthermore, members of the special team, including Adram, Prashanth M, Praveen Rai, Prashanth Rai, Harshith, and Sampath, along with the SOCO team, provided crucial support and expertise to the operation.

Authorities have stated that the investigation is ongoing. The Puttur Police Department reaffirmed its commitment to combating drug-related offenses and ensuring the safety and security of the community.