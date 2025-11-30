Puttur Theft Case: Two Individuals Sentenced to Three Years’ Imprisonment

Puttur: The Hon’ble Court has delivered its verdict in a theft case that occurred on February 27, 2022, in Babili, Balnadu village, sentencing two individuals to imprisonment.

Mohammad Ashraf of Tarigudde, identified as the first accused, and Mohammad Salaam, the second accused, were sentenced on November 29, 2025, by Judge Devaraj Y.H. Both individuals have been sentenced to three years of simple imprisonment. In addition to the prison sentence, each accused has been fined Rs 10,000. Failure to remit the fine will result in an additional six months of imprisonment.

Police Inspector Umesh Uppalliger filed the charge sheet in this case. The prosecution was led by Assistant Public Prosecutor Chetanadevi, who presented the arguments before the court.