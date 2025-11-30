Subrahmanya: Case Registered Following Alleged Assault of Student by Teacher

Subrahmanya: Authorities have initiated an investigation into an alleged assault of a minor student by a teacher at a local educational institution. The Subrahmanya Police Station has formally registered a case following a complaint filed by the student’s mother.

The incident, which purportedly occurred on November 24, came to light after a video depicting the accused, identified as Chetan, reprimanding and physically assaulting the student with a stick, was circulated via mobile phone. The video subsequently reached the attention of the student’s mother, prompting her to file an official complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Subrahmanya Police Station under Crime No. 60/2025, Section 118(1) of the BNS–2023. Law enforcement officials have confirmed the registration of the case and have stated that appropriate legal measures will be enacted pending the outcome of the investigation. Details regarding the identity of the involved school and the specific circumstances surrounding the alleged assault remain under investigation. The police have assured that a thorough and impartial inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the facts and ensure justice.