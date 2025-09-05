Rachana Awards 2023-2025: Recognizing Luminaries in Entrepreneurship, Profession, Agriculture, and Community Leadership

Mangaluru: Rachana, an esteemed organization of Catholic business leaders, agriculturists, and professionals, today unveiled the recipients of the distinguished Rachana Awards for 2023-2025. The announcement was made at a formal press conference at the Press Club, Mangaluru. Since its founding in 1998, Rachana has devoted a quarter-century to cultivating entrepreneurship among youth, providing comprehensive investment training, and delivering vital technical support. The Rachana Awards honor individuals who have achieved outstanding distinction in their fields, serving as inspiring role models for future generations.

The Rachana Awards for the years 2023-2025 will be conferred upon the following accomplished individuals:

Entrepreneur: Mr. Austin Roach, Bangalore

Professional: Mr. John Richard Lobo KAS, Mangalore

Agriculturist: Dr. Godwin Rodrigues, PhD, Belvai, Mangalore

NRI Entrepreneur: Mr. Pratap Mendonca, Dubai

Outstanding Woman: Mrs. Shobha Mendonca, Dubai

The formal award ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 5, 2025, commencing at 6:00 PM at the Milagres Auditorium, Mangaluru. The event will be presided over by the Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore. Mr. K. J. George, Minister for Energy, Government of Karnataka, will grace the occasion as the esteemed Chief Guest. The event will also be honored by the presence of distinguished Guests of Honour, including Mr. Ivan Dsouza, Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), Government of Karnataka; Mr. John Sunil, Group Chief Executive Officer, Burjeel Holdings UAE; and Dr. Cynthia Menezes, Dean And Director, Former Vice Chancellor (Acting), Bangalore University.

Awardee Profiles:

Mr. Austin Roach (Entrepreneur)

Mr. Austin Roach, a prominent Bangalore-based entrepreneur with significant achievements in real estate development and hospitality, has been selected to receive the Rachana Entrepreneur Award. Possessing over three decades of extensive experience, Mr. Roach is the founder of Roach Lifescapes (formerly RBD Shelters) and a founding member of United Builders, Ferns Builders & Developers, and St Antony’s Estate. He also serves as the Managing Director of Charishma Hotels and is the owner of the Radisson Blu hotel situated on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road. Mr. Roach demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainable development and actively invests in innovative startups operating within the Food and Agriculture Tech and Consumer sectors. He previously held the position of President of CREDAI Karnataka and has served in leadership roles within various Christian associations and the prestigious Catholic Club Bangalore. His extensive list of accolades includes the Entrepreneur of the Year 2015 award and multiple lifetime achievement awards.

Mr. John Richard Lobo KAS (Professional)

Mr. John Richard Lobo KAS, a highly respected public servant, will be honored with the Rachana Professional Award. Following his achievement of securing a top rank in the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) examination in 1977, Mr. Lobo held several significant positions, including Commissioner of the Mangalore City Corporation, where he spearheaded the introduction of pioneering concrete roads. He has been twice honored with the President of India Medal in recognition of his outstanding service. His defining legacy is the creation of the expansive 350-acre Pilikula Nisarga Dhama, a testament to his vision and dedication. After opting for voluntary retirement from public service, he was elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Mangalore South in 2013. Mr. Lobo is also a successful entrepreneur, having founded CILA and co-founded Albertsons International.

Dr. Godwin Rodrigues PhD (Agriculturist)

Dr. Godwin Rodrigues, a distinguished psychologist, educator, and innovative agropreneur based in Murkothpalke, Mangalore, will receive the Rachana Agriculturist Award. He has revolutionized farming practices through the integration of scientific research with practical agricultural applications. Dr. Rodrigues has pioneered a high-density dragon fruit cultivation system and exemplifies the principles of integrated farming, combining dragon fruit cultivation with the cultivation of seasonal vegetables, pepper, areca nut, mangosteen, and nutmeg. He actively collaborates with government agricultural scientists and dedicates himself to social welfare initiatives, teaching at government primary schools, and providing support to underprivileged children.

Mr. Pratap Mendonca (NRI Entrepreneur)

Mr. Pratap Mendonca, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Design Infinity, a leading interior design and fit-out company in the UAE, will be honored with the Rachana NRI Entrepreneur Award. Under his strategic leadership, Design Infinity has flourished into a firm comprising over 1,200 highly skilled professionals, successfully delivering over 1,000 diverse projects. He is also the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Creative Infinity, Grand Infinity Medical Centre Group, and Vibrant Star Building Construction. An architect by profession, Mr. Mendonca has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Successful Entrepreneurs of 2022.

Mrs. Shobha Mendonca (Outstanding Woman)

Mrs. Shobha Mendonca, Founder and Managing Director of Middle East Factory LLC and a prominent leader of Reliable Fabricators LLC, will receive the Rachana Outstanding Woman Award. She also serves as a Director of Mangalore Internet City Pvt Ltd. Mrs. Mendonca demonstrates a deep commitment to community welfare, having served as President of the Kanara Entrepreneurs – Dubai Chapter and establishing the Mendonca Education Fund. She has made substantial philanthropic contributions and is a renowned patron of cultural heritage. An accomplished sportswoman, she held the title of undisputed Ladies Table Tennis Champion of the UAE for an impressive 15 consecutive years and recently led her team to a resounding victory in the Nations Cup held in Dubai.

The Rachana Awards continue to serve as a vital platform for the recognition and celebration of individuals who make significant contributions to their respective fields and to the broader community.

Members Present at the Press Meet:

Mr. John B Monteiro, President

Mr. Vijay V Lobo, Secretary

Mr. Nelson Monteiro, Treasurer

Mr. Naveen Lobo, Vice-President

Ms. Eulalia Dsouza, Awards Coordinator