Rachana Entrepreneurs Unite at Eden for Gala Christmas Sparkle 2025, Pledging Support for Youth Ventures

Mangaluru: The Rachana Chamber of Commerce and Industry convened its members and the broader Rachana community at the Eden Club, Kadri,on December 16, for the Gala Christmas Sparkle 2025. The event served as a platform for fellowship, festive celebration, and a renewed commitment to fostering entrepreneurship among the region’s youth.

Rachana President Roy Castelino extended a warm welcome to the assembled guests, emphasizing the importance of compassion and community engagement. “We need to make a difference in the lives of others,” he stated in his address. “As we celebrate this special occasion, we must remember the values that truly matter—love, compassion, and kindness—and spread these values to everyone we meet to make the world brighter.” Castelino highlighted the significance of the event as a means for members to connect, share ideas, and strengthen the bonds within the Rachana network.

A key focus of Castelino’s address was Rachana’s commitment to supporting aspiring young entrepreneurs. He announced plans to pool resources and establish an angel fund dedicated to assisting youngsters in launching their own ventures, a long-held aspiration of the organization. Castelino noted the relatively limited presence of angel investment in Mangaluru compared to other regions, emphasizing the need for greater community investment in its youth. He drew attention to India’s demographic advantage, with a significant proportion of the population under the age of 40, and underscored the importance of nurturing this potential to build a strong nation.

Addressing the critical issue of brain drain, Castelino acknowledged the departure of young people seeking educational and employment opportunities abroad. He stressed the urgent need to address the underlying causes of this phenomenon, including a perceived lack of opportunities at home. Castelino affirmed Rachana’s commitment to actively engaging with like-minded organizations to address this challenge and promote overall national development, while also acknowledging Rachana’s existing affiliation with the Catholic Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event commenced with the ceremonial cutting of the Christmas cake by P. B. Ahmed Mudassar, President of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), accompanied by members of the Rachana governing body.

Mudassar, in his address to the gathering, elaborated on the activities of KCCI and echoed Castelino’s concerns regarding talent retention. He acknowledged the significant challenge of brain drain facing Mangaluru, with many individuals seeking opportunities elsewhere. Despite these challenges, Mudassar expressed optimism about the future, projecting significant growth in Mangaluru over the next five years. He encouraged attendees not to be deterred by smaller obstacles and lauded Rachana for organizing the Gala Christmas celebration. “I congratulate Rachana for organising this Gala Christmas celebration and for inviting me to be a part of it,” Mudassar stated, extending his best wishes for a happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

The evening’s festivities included an auction featuring wine, Goan feni, a roaster, and a kuswar basket. The Silver Tone music troupe from Udupi provided entertainment with lively musical performances, contributing to the vibrant and celebratory atmosphere.

Nelson Monteiro delivered the vote of thanks, bringing the memorable evening to a formal close. The Gala Christmas Sparkle 2025 served not only as a festive gathering but also as a reaffirmation of Rachana’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and contributing to the economic and social development of the region.