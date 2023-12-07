Raghav Chadha highlights 25 ‘unfulfilled promises’ of BJP in RS



New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday highlighted “25 promises” and slammed the Central government for its “unfulfilled promises”.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha during a brief discussion on the country’s economic situation, Chadha highlighted the government’s failure to uphold its commitment to “Acche Din”, the slogan that propelled it to power in 2014.

Drawing attention to the BJP’s pledge to forge a “New India” by “Amrit Kaal 2022”, Chadha underscored the imminent arrival of 2024 and urged the government to make strides in fulfilling its commitments.

He highlighted 25 promises made by the BJP that remain unfulfilled till date.

He did a “fact-check” in the Upper House and targeted the government for its unfulfilled promise of achieving a $5 trillion economy by 2022.

While questioning the government on its housing-related promises, in a lighter vein, Chadha mentioned that even MPs’ homes were being snatched.

Highlighting the 25 promises of the BJP, he said, the government had promised $5 trillion economy.

The AAP leader asked when the government would achieve this target.

He also highlighted the bank account, life insurance, accident insurance, pension and retirement plan for every Indian.

“The 2022 Economic Survey indicates that merely 3 out of 100 individuals in India possess a Life Insurance Policy, and only one out of 100 hold a non-life insurance policy, as per official statistics. He asked if the government ever cared to check the accounts created through Jan Dhan Yojana,” Chadha said.

He also asked the government about when it plans to double farmers’ income and said that the government does not even mention this promise anymore. “On the contrary, they have doubled the debt of every farmer,” he said.

He also referred to the Prime Minister’s ambitious first bullet train project in India between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and took a jibe at the government on it.

He also took a swipe at the government’s promise of accident-free railway operation and pointed out that this year “we witnessed horrifying train accidents”.

He went to add several promises of the BJP government.