Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over Karnataka Minister Sudhakar’s demise, calls him ‘torchbearer of Congress ideology’

Chennai: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed distress on Sunday over the passing of Karnataka Minister D. Sudhakar, calling him a “torchbearer of Congress ideology” and recalling his service to the poor of the state.

Karnataka Minister for Planning and Statistics Sudhakar passed away in the early hours of Sunday at KIMS Hospital in Bengaluru, where he had been undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the past month. Hospital authorities confirmed his death in a statement, saying that he passed away at 3.15 a.m.

He is survived by his wife Harshini, son Suhas, and daughter Spoorthi.

In a post on X, Gandhi said: “Deeply saddened by the passing of senior Congress leader and Karnataka Minister, D. Sudhakar ji. A torchbearer of Congress ideology, his life was spent in the service of the poor of Chitradurga and Karnataka. My condolences to his family and supporters.”

Four-time MLA Sudhakar initially got admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru for knee surgery. After the surgery, he developed an infection in his lungs, which turned serious. He was later shifted to KIMS Hospital, and preparations were underway for lung transplantation. However, before this could transpire, he passed away.

Sudhakar was originally from Challakere and belonged to the Jain community. Born on March 28, 1961, he was the third son of businessman Dasharathayya and Kanchanmala. After obtaining a B.Com degree, he entered politics.

He was the current Congress MLA from Hiriyur and the President of the Chitradurga DCC Bank. He was first elected as an MLA from the Challakere Assembly constituency in 2004. Later, after Challakere became a reserved constituency, he shifted to the Hiriyur constituency in 2008 and won as an independent candidate.

He had supported the BJP government in 2008. During this period, Sudhakar also served as the Minister for Social Welfare in the B. S. Yediyurappa government. A year later, the Beggars’ Colony scam came to light, following which the Social Welfare portfolio was taken away from him. He was later made the Minister for the Muzrai Department.

He was elected as a Congress MLA from the Hiriyur constituency in 2013. Later, he lost to Poornima Srinivas in 2018. Later in 2023, he won the seat against Srinivas as a candidate from the Congress.

During the drought in Chitradurga district, he personally cultivated fodder around the lakes in Hiriyur and distributed it to farmers’ cattle, a service that is still remembered by the people.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, expressing distress, stated: “I am deeply saddened by the demise of our cabinet colleague and close associate, D. Sudhakar, who had been undergoing treatment for illness and passed away today.”

He further stated that Sudhakar had “rendered commendable public service in an effective manner”.

“It is painful that Sudhakar has left behind his family members, relatives, and a large number of supporters today. I pray that God grants eternal peace to the soul of D. Sudhakar and gives strength to his family to bear this loss. Om Shanti,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka said: “My condolences on the passing of Shri D. Sudhakar, Minister for Planning and Statistics Department and District In-charge Minister of Chitradurga. I pray that the Almighty grants eternal peace to his soul and gives strength to his family members to bear the sorrow of this irreparable loss.”



