Rahul Gandhi marches to Gandhi Smriti, demands justice for NEET students

New Delhi: The Opposition’s protests against the alleged NEET exam paper leak escalated in the capital on Thursday as Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and MPs from the INDIA bloc staged a symbolic demonstration at Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg.

The protest was held in solidarity with students who died by suicide following the controversy and those injured during recent demonstrations. Rahul Gandhi, dressed in his trademark white t‑shirt, carried the national flag and a copy of the Constitution, while fellow MPs illuminated the evening with mobile flashlights, creating a candlelight vigil effect.

The gathering sought to highlight what the Opposition described as the government’s failure to safeguard the future of young aspirants.

Earlier in the day, barricades were erected outside Gandhi’s residence after Opposition MPs assembled there for a meeting. Following the discussions, Gandhi announced their plan to march to Gandhi Smriti, located less than a kilometre away. Three buses transported Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other lawmakers to the site, where they joined the vigil.

“Right now, MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance are peacefully heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg. We go to remember the students we lost, the children driven to take their own lives after the NEET paper leak. We go to stand with the students who lie injured today, beaten for peacefully demanding justice and accountability,” Gandhi declared.

He later told reporters that their initial plan to hold the vigil at India Gate was denied by police authorities. Their buses were briefly blocked before being allowed to proceed to Gandhi Smriti. Sharing a video from inside one of the buses, Gandhi posted: “No one can stop us from standing with the students of India.”

The Opposition has vowed to continue pressing for accountability, demanding that the government take responsibility for the alleged leak and the subsequent unrest. The protests mark a significant escalation in the political battle over exam integrity, student safety and public trust in national institutions.