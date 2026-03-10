Rahul Gandhi ‘only person who didn’t bend’ before govt, says Priyanka in LS

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday strongly defended Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, stating that he is the only person who has not bowed before the BJP-led government.

She made the remarks while speaking during the discussion on the resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was presiding over the House at the time, allowed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address the House during the debate.

In her speech, Priyanka Gandhi took a swipe at the ruling party and said she found it ironic that leaders who frequently criticise former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru were now quoting him.

“I was laughing today, because the person whom they criticise every day — Nehru ji — they are quoting the same person today. Suddenly, they have started respecting Nehru ji. They said that the one who made the democracy strongest was Nehru ji,” she said, drawing loud thumping from the Opposition benches in support of her remarks.

She then defended Rahul Gandhi and said that he had remained firm despite sustained attacks from the government.

“There is only one person in this country who did not bend in front of these people (government) in these past 12 years — that is the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi. This is because the LoP does not shy away from speaking the truth. They (government) cannot digest the truth,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Her remarks came amid a broader debate in the House over the motion against Speaker Om Birla.

Earlier in the discussion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, replying to the motion against Speaker Birla, said all members, including the ruling and Opposition MPs, are all bound by laws and regulations as mandated by the Constitution.

“When any individual considers himself above everything else, it is pertinent that he be called out,” he said, in a pointed but veiled reference to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.