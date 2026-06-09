Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to AICC Secretary Suraj Hegde in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday and paid his last respects to AICC Secretary Suraj Hegde at his residence. He later met and consoled the bereaved family members.

Rahul Gandhi was received at Kempegowda International Airport by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah upon his arrival.

AICC Secretary and Vice President of the State Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee Suraj Hegde, 55, passed away late Sunday night in Bengaluru after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Suraj Hegde was the grandson of the late D. Devaraj Urs, a revered leader who implemented the significant “land for the tiller” policy effectively in the state.

Rahul Gandhi, expressing condolences, stated on X, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Suraj Hegde ji. As AICC Secretary and Former In-Charge of the Indian Youth Congress, he worked with a deep belief in the party’s ideals. The Youth Congress was not just an assignment for him. He mentored young Indians who today carry forward the Congress’s commitment to justice and democracy. His demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress family. My condolences to his family, his colleagues, and every Congress karyakarta whose life he touched.”

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated, “The passing away of Suraj Hegde ji is a great loss to all of us in the Congress family. He worked tirelessly to strengthen the organisation and mentor young leaders. We will all remember him with affection, respect and gratitude. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge stated, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Suraj Hegde, a young and promising leader who served the party with dedication as an AICC Secretary. Suraj was very close to my family, and I have known him since his teenage years. Watching him grow into a committed leader, deeply devoted to the organisation, was truly heartening. He made immense contributions to the Youth Congress, while carrying forward the rich legacy and values of Devaraj Urs with sincerity and commitment,” he stated.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters during this difficult time. May they find the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss,” Kharge said.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said he was deeply shocked by the news of Suraj Hegde’s sudden passing. He noted that it is difficult to believe that a young leader like him has passed away at such an early age.

Shivakumar said Suraj Hegde had been actively involved in party organisation as AICC Secretary and had also served as in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, contributing significantly to the Congress organisational structure. He described his death as an irreparable loss to the Congress party.



