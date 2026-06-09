K’taka BJP chief accuses Cong of shedding ‘crocodile tears’ over Deve Gowda RS nomination issue

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has launched a sharp attack on Congress leaders, stating that there was no need for what he termed “crocodile tears” over former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda not being considered for a Rajya Sabha nomination.

Vijayendra was responding to Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and KPCC President B.K. Hariprasad.

In his statement on Tuesday, Vijayendra alleged that Congress leaders have forgotten the party’s past actions against Deve Gowda, including attempts to weaken his political career. He said it was the Congress party that once tried to bring down a Prime Minister who held the country’s highest constitutional office and accused it of continuing “dirty politics” despite such history.

He further said that Congress leaders were now engaging in “fake concern” for Deve Gowda, which he described as “ridiculous.” Vijayendra claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party has always treated Deve Gowda with respect and dignity.

Referring to recent political developments, Vijayendra said Deve Gowda has supported the BJP-led NDA alliance and believes that national integrity and development are best ensured under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said Congress leaders are unable to accept this political alignment and are attempting to use Deve Gowda’s name for political purposes.

He also stated that the Prime Minister himself has, in Parliament, spoken emotionally about Deve Gowda’s contributions and praised his public service. Vijayendra said that such respect reflects a strong personal and political bond, and that attempts to create mistrust in this relationship amount to “distorted politics” by Congress leaders.

Concluding his statement, Vijayendra said that the people of Karnataka understand the political reality and are not misled by what he called Congress attempts to create friction between leaders.

Congress General Secretary and Karnataka In-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday criticised the BJP and JD(S) leadership over the reported denial of Rajya Sabha nomination to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, calling the development politically “astonishing and eye-opening”.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday hit out at Congress leaders over their remarks on the reported denial of a Rajya Sabha nomination to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and termed AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala a “wasooliwala”.

On the other hand, Karnataka State Congress President B.K. Hariprasad on Monday, speaking to the media in Bengaluru, described the BJP’s reported decision to deny a Rajya Sabha ticket to Deve Gowda as a “betrayal of the people of the state”.



