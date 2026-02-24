Rahul Gandhi reiterates demand to cancel trade deal with the US

Bhopal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of “surrendering India’s interests” to the United States under pressure for the trade deal.

In his address at the Maha Kisan Sammelan here, Gandhi, citing recent developments, noted that the US Supreme Court had rejected tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration and that several countries had walked away from trade deals with the US, yet the Prime Minister had remained silent.

At Congress-organised farmers’ convention, which was also attended by party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Gandhi claimed the agreement compels India to buy goods worth Rs 9 lakh crore from America over the next five years, severely damaging domestic industries—especially textiles and agriculture.

He alleged that the textile sector has already been crippled, claiming that the US has granted zero per cent tariffs to Bangladesh while pressuring India to import cotton or risk being sidelined.

“The textile industry was destroyed, and after that, America says, look, we will help Bangladesh, so we have zero per cent tariff in textile. Here, the minister says that if India buys cotton from America, then we will also be wiped out from America,” he said.

Gandhi accused PM Modi of “yielding to US demands to safeguard his political image and future, compromising national sovereignty”.

“Narendra Modi ji gave it all under pressure… to save his image, to save his political future, to avoid threats,” he stated and directly challenged the Prime Minister to cancel the deal.

Gandhi also cited sealed evidence, including emails, messages, and videos, that he claimed had not been made public.

He urged Congress workers, Youth Congress members, and supporters to stand firm without compromise, invoking the party’s historic role in the Green Revolution and nation-building.

“You will not compromise with anyone. You have the blood of the Congress party in you, the blood of patriotism. You brought about the Green Revolution. You gave food to your country, you gave grains to your country, you built your industry,” he said.

The Bhopal rally marked the start of a nationwide series of Kisan Sammelans by the Congress to protest the interim India-US trade framework. The Congress leaders argued that the deal betrays farmers by flooding Indian markets with cheaper US imports, endangering key crops such as cotton, soybean, and maize, and undermining food security and rural livelihoods. Similar events are planned in states, including Maharashtra, to mobilise farmers across the country.