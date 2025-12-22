Rahul Gandhi should decide on leadership change in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi should decide on the leadership crisis in the state.

Talking to media persons at his native place, Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said, “We are committed to whatever decision Rahul Gandhi takes.”

Expressing dismay over the media discussing leadership change, he said, “Why is there a need to ask so many questions? I have already spoken about this in the Legislative Assembly. There is no need to discuss it again.”

Recently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared on the floor of the House that he would complete his tenure.

Responding to media questions about former minister and Congress MLA K.N. Rajanna meeting Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar last week, the Chief Minister said, “D.K. Shivakumar is the party president. What is wrong with meeting the party president?”

Slamming the Congress, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, R. Ashoka, stated on Monday, “On one hand, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is repeatedly asserting that he will continue as CM as long as the party high command wishes, while Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar claims that an agreement has already been reached with the high command.

Earlier, CM Siddaramaiah’s son, Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, stated that the high command had turned down the request of Deputy CM Shivakumar and his father would be the CM for the full term.

CM Siddaramaiah later went to claim on the floor of the House that he would be the CM for the full term.

The BJP has ridiculed the Congress high command and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying they lack the capacity to resolve it.

The activities within the Congress camp are likely to intensify as Deputy CM Shivakumar will be visiting Delhi this week.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to be invited to the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled on Saturday.