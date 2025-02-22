Tragic Accident in Parkala: Pedestrian Killed on Spot After Being Hit by Speeding Car

Udupi: A fatal accident occurred on Saturday, February 22, at the Badagubettu turn in Parkala market, when a speeding car struck a pedestrian, resulting in his instant death.

The victim, identified as Ramesh Nayak (55), a resident of Shedigudde, was crossing the road to visit a nearby shop when the accident occurred. Ramesh, an employee at Manipal’s JCC, was hit by a car traveling towards Shimoga at high speed, which dragged him a considerable distance.

This incident highlights the growing concern over road safety in the area, with locals demanding immediate measures to prevent such accidents.