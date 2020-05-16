Spread the love



















Railways operated 1,034 Shramik trains since May 1: Goyal



New Delhi: Union Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the Indian Railways has operated 1,034 Shramik Special trains to transport the stranded migrant workers across the country.

In a tweet, Goyal said, “To bring back the workers till date, the Railways has operated 1,034 Shramik Special trains. Out of which 106 were operated yesterday (Friday). Uttar Pradesh and Bihar has taken steps positively and 80 per cent of the total Shramik Special trains have been operated by these two states.”

The Indian Railways has started to run Shramik Special trains to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists since May 1.

Till date the railways has transported over 12 lakh people across the country in these Shramik Special trains.

According to railways, till Friday Uttar Pradesh operated over 474 Shramik Special trains while 52 more are in pipeline. Similarly, Bihar operated 248 Shramik Special trains and 21 are in pipeline.

