Rain brings relief across Delhi-NCR; IMD issues yellow alert

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR, bringing much-needed relief from rising temperatures, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more showers and issued a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms on Friday.

The intermittent rainfall over the past two days has significantly eased the warmer conditions that had prevailed in the city. According to the latest data, the Safdarjung observatory has recorded 9.4 mm of rainfall so far this month, nearing the normal monthly average of 12.6 mm.

With the recent spell of rain, March has turned out to be the wettest in the last three years. The last instance of higher rainfall during this month was recorded in 2023, when precipitation reached 50.4 mm.

On Friday morning, rainfall was recorded at multiple weather stations across the national capital. Safdarjung and Lodhi Road both recorded 8.2 mm of rainfall, while Ridge reported 8.6 mm. Palam received 6.2 mm, and Ayanagar recorded 7.2 mm of rainfall till 8 a.m.

Rainfall activity on Thursday also varied across different parts of the city. Safdarjung recorded 8.2 mm, while Palam received 6.2 mm. Lodhi Road and Ridge reported 8.2 mm and 8.6 mm, respectively, and Ayanagar saw 7.2 mm. Other areas, including Pitampura (5.5 mm), Pusa (11.0 mm), Mayur Vihar (3.0 mm), and Janakpuri (12.5 mm), also witnessed light to moderate showers.

The maximum temperature in the city settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest level recorded so far this month. The IMD had issued an orange alert for the city until late Thursday evening, indicating the need for preparedness against potentially disruptive weather conditions, including impacts on transport and daily activities.

Cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall continued to provide relief on Wednesday as well. Safdarjung recorded only trace rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m., while Ayanagar received 0.5 mm by 2.30 p.m. and 0.7 mm by 5.30 p.m.

The weather department had earlier predicted thunderstorms, hailstorms, and moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph across Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Dadri, and Greater Noida. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist on Friday, with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms likely to continue.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality showed slight improvement following the rainfall, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the ‘moderate’ category at most monitoring stations across the city.

Anand Vihar (178), Ashok Vihar (117), Aya Nagar (90), Bawana (122), Burari Crossing (366), CRRI Mathura Road (111), Cantonment Area (124), Chandni Chowk (116), DTU (81), Dwarka-Sector 8 (120), IIT Delhi (86), Narela (108), Nehru Nagar (123), R K Puram (124), Wazirpur (135).