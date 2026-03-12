Raises deeply troubling questions: J&K CM, NC leaders on firing incident involving Farooq Abdullah

Jammu: Leaders of the National Conference have expressed anguish and concern following a firing incident involving former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah during a private function in Jammu.

A person attempted to attack National Conference president Farooq Abdullah during an event on Wednesday evening. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary was also present during this. The suspect is in police custody.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the attempt on his father’s life was thwarted due to the swift action of the close protection team assigned to his Z+ security cover.

“Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point-blank range and discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot and ensured that the assassination attempt failed,” Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

He also raised concerns about the security breach and said several questions remained unanswered about how the suspect managed to get so close to a highly protected leader.

“There are more questions than answers at the moment, including but not limited to how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG-protected former CM,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who was present with Farooq Abdullah at the event, said that no harm was caused in the incident.

“By God’s grace, an unfortunate attack on Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahab today ended without harm. I was accompanying him along with Nasir Sogami Sahab and we are safe. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” Choudhary said.

Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo also strongly condemned the incident and described it as deeply alarming.

Taking to social media, she said, “Strongly condemn the shocking attack on Farooq Sb. Such a serious incident involving a Z+ protected former Chief Minister raises deeply troubling questions about how this was even possible.”

She further said that it was a relief that Farooq Abdullah was safe, but called for a detailed probe into the matter.

“Relieved to know that he is safe. The entire matter must be thoroughly investigated and accountability fixed for this grave security lapse,” she said.

National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq also confirmed that the leaders involved in the incident were safe.

“I have spoken to Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahab, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Ji, and Nasir Aslam Wani Sb. Alhamdulillah, they are safe and fine,” Sadiq said.

The firing occurred when Farooq Abdullah and other leaders were leaving the venue after attending the private function. It was not immediately clear whether the suspected firing attempt was specifically aimed at the VVIPs present at the event.

The accused has been identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal. He was quickly overpowered by security personnel stationed at the venue and taken into custody soon after the incident.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot following the firing incident, and an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances under which the suspect managed to reach the venue and the motive behind the act.