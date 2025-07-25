Raj school building collapse: Four children killed, 10 rescued; govt orders probe

Jhalawar: At least four children were killed and several are feared trapped after a government school building collapsed in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Friday, said officials here, adding that ten kids have been admitted to hospitals.

The devastating incident occurred in Piplodi village of Manoharthana area in the district, where the roof of a government school building collapsed, burying dozens of students under the debris.

State Education Minister Madan Dilawar expressed his grief over the incident and has called for a high-level inquiry into the collapse.

“…I have given strict orders to ensure the best medical treatment to students. Also, I am issuing orders to get the matter investigated to know why this tragic accident happened. District officials have reached the site,” he said.

“Ten children have been referred to Jhalawar for treatment, out of which three to four are in critical condition,” said Jhalawar Superintendent of Police, Amit Kumar.

The incident took place at the Government Higher Primary School, which was operating out of an old and dilapidated structure. The collapse happened around school hours, triggering chaos and panic.

According to eyewitnesses and local villagers, over 50 students were present in the classrooms when the roof suddenly caved in due to persistent heavy rainfall over the past few days. The sound of the collapse was followed by screams and confusion as dust and debris engulfed the area.

Without waiting for help, villagers and school staff immediately began rescue efforts, manually clearing debris to pull out the trapped children.

The injured students were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Manoharthana using private vehicles, with many of them reportedly in serious condition.

Upon receiving the information, police and administrative officials arrived promptly at the site.

Rescue operations were underway with the help of JCB machines and teams from the disaster response force at the time of writing this report.

Authorities are working tirelessly to remove the remaining rubble and locate all trapped individuals.

Emergency medical teams have been stationed at the site and at local hospitals to ensure immediate care, said officials. District Collector and senior officials have instructed hospitals to provide the best possible medical attention to the injured students.