Raj Thackeray meets Deputy CM Shinde at ‘Nandanvan’, discusses Mumbai’s heritage

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray on Wednesday met Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at ‘Nandanvan’, the latter’s official residence in Mumbai, where the two leaders discussed Mumbai’s heritage architecture and preservation of historical structures.

During the visit, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde and his son, Dr Shrikant Shinde, interacted with Raj Thackeray, who showed keen interest in vintage photographs of Mumbai’s heritage buildings displayed at the residence. Raj Thackeray shared memories and historical anecdotes associated with several of the landmarks featured in the photographs and appreciated efforts to preserve the city’s architectural legacy.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office, the interaction included discussions on Mumbai’s heritage photography and architectural conservation.

“The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted policies aimed at preserving and promoting heritage-style infrastructure in the city,” the statement said.

‘Nandanvan’, the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, is itself considered a property with historical and architectural significance. Raj Thackeray closely examined rare and vintage photographs displayed within the premises and discussed their historical relevance.

During the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde informed Raj Thackeray that during his tenure as Chief Minister, he had introduced policy measures aimed at encouraging heritage-style construction and preserving the city’s traditional architectural character.

Raj Thackeray also inspected the bungalow premises, including surrounding areas developed in a similar architectural style to maintain the heritage character of the property.

Thackeray, who is also known for his work as a cartoonist and his interest in art and architecture, appreciated the preservation of historical elements at the residence and the emphasis on maintaining Mumbai’s architectural heritage.

The meeting assumes significance as it was the first interaction between Deputy Chief Minister Shinde and Raj Thackeray following their political differences during the recent Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

In the civic polls, the Shinde faction, allied with the BJP, secured 29 seats, while the MNS, led by Raj Thackeray, won six seats while contesting in alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT).