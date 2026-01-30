Rajasthan: BJP legislator accuses ex-CM Ashok Gehlot of corruption, Cong Dy LoP attacks BJP govt on SIR

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Assembly witnessed intense political sparring as members of the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress traded sharp allegations during the debate on the Governor’s address.

Corruption, governance failures, and welfare schemes dominated the discussion, leading to repeated disruptions in the House on Thursday.

BJP MLA Atul Bhansali launched a strong attack on the Congress, alleging large-scale corruption during its tenure.

He claimed that a Rs 25 crore scam occurred in the Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project in Jodhpur, the former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s own Lok Sabha constituency of Sardarpura.

Bhansali said the BJP government had delivered on its promise of zero tolerance towards corruption, citing action taken in the paper leak case and pointing out that a Minister from the previous Congress-led Rajasthan government was jailed.

Mahesh Joshi, a former Rajasthan Minister, was sent to jail on corruption charges in Jal Jeevan Mission case.

“Scams committed during the previous Congress government are now being exposed. Corruption in one’s own Lok Sabha constituency is the most shameful act,” Bhansali added.

Hitting back at BJP leader Atul Bhansali, Deputy Leader of the Opposition Ramkesh Meena accused the BJP of large-scale irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision scheme.

He alleged that BJP workers submitted hundreds of forms with forged signatures, claiming that each forged signature carries a punishment of one year in jail.

“If one worker submitted 500 fake forms, that amounts to 500 years in prison,” Meena said, warning the ruling BJP to be prepared for a detailed investigation.

He asserted that the Congress would ensure the matter was thoroughly probed.

During the debate, Deputy Chief Minister and Public Works Department Minister Diya Kumari responded to queries related to road construction and maintenance.

Her replies triggered protests from Congress MLAs, leading to ruckus in the Assembly House.

The state Assembly also saw heated exchanges over other issues concerning Rajasthan.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham accused Congress leaders of misconduct during the previous government’s tenure while responding to queries related to hookah bars in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma clashed with State Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra over delays in municipal and panchayat elections and the removal of local body chairpersons.

Kharra defended the current BJP-led state government, saying elections could not be held without resolving OBC reservation issues.

Harimohan Sharma further alleged failures in social security schemes, claiming that nearly 9.3 million beneficiaries across Rajasthan had not received pensions for the past four months.

He said people in rural areas were facing severe hardship, triggering further uproar in the House.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP MLA Pushpendra Singh Bali accused the Congress of spreading misinformation about MGNREGA.

He said the Centre had strengthened the scheme and increased employment opportunities, announcing that up to 125 days of work would now be provided.

The debate was marked by frequent interruptions, loud exchanges, and strong political rhetoric from both sides, reflecting deep divisions over governance and accountability in the state.