Rajasthan: Four killed in Barmer road accident ​

Jaipur: Four people lost their lives in a tragic road accident on the Barmer-Jaisalmer Highway on Tuesday. ​

A head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck occurred near Harsani Phanta, under the jurisdiction of the Rural Police Station. All four occupants of the car died on the spot, while the pickup truck driver sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.​

According to initial reports, the car was travelling from Jaisalmer to Barmer when it suddenly went out of control near Harsani Phanta and collided head-on with an oncoming pickup truck. ​

The impact was so severe that the car was completely mangled, trapping all four occupants inside. Panic and chaos followed, and bystanders immediately alerted the police. The deceased include one woman, two men, and one child.​

Preliminary information suggests they were residents of Jodhpur, though formal identification is still in progress. Police personnel from the Rural Police Station reached the spot and, with the help of locals, retrieved the bodies from the wreckage.

Superintendent of Police Choonaram Jat reached the scene soon after being informed.​

Barmer Additional District Magistrate Rajendra Singh and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Sharma visited the District Hospital, where identification procedures are ongoing. ​

The bodies have been placed in the hospital mortuary. The injured driver is undergoing treatment. ​

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. While preliminary findings indicate the car lost control, all possible angles are being examined.​

The incident has left the area in shock, with locals demanding stronger safety measures on the highway.​

In a separate incident on the Bakhasar road near Konra Phanta, a motorcycle collided head-on with a speeding vehicle coming from the opposite direction. ​

One youth died on the spot, while the other sustained critical injuries. The two were travelling from Dhorimanna to Chauhatan via Dhanau.​

On receiving the information, Chauhatan Station House Officer Lalit Kishore reached the scene with a police team and initiated further action.​