St. Joseph’s Church Hirebile to Celebrate 83rd Annual Feast with Novena and Special Prayers

Chikmagalur: St. Joseph’s Church, Hirebile, under the Chikmagalur Diocese, is joyfully preparing to celebrate its 83rd Annual Feast on May 1, 2026. The day holds special significance as the Universal Church celebrates the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker, while the world observes May Day (International Workers’ Day).

As spiritual preparation for the grand feast, the Parish Priest, Very Rev. Fr., has organized a nine-day novena. David Prakash, in collaboration with the Parish Council and Finance Committee, the Sacred Heart Convent Sisters, ward Gurkars, ward representatives, pious associations, and the vibrant Parish Council Secretary, Mr. Lancy Carlo.

The novena will commence on April 21, 2026, at 4:30 PM, with traditional flag hoisting, followed by a procession of St. Joseph’s statue and the novena Holy Mass.

On the first day, the main celebrant will be Fr. Marcel Pinto (Jr.), Parish Priest of St. Paul Church, Kadabagere, Balehonnur Denary. During the novena days, young clergy from the Chikmagalur Diocese, including Fr. William Bernard (Kottigehara), Fr. Fredrick Pais (Chikmagalur), Fr. Santhosh Kumar (Basrikatte), Fr. Sanjay Juvanes (Chikmagalur), and Fr. Adarsh (Magundi), will celebrate Holy Mass and preach.

Each day of the novena will focus on a specific theme, reflecting various aspects of St. Joseph’s life and virtues, helping the faithful deepen their understanding of God’s Word and live it meaningfully.

On April 26 (Sunday), the parish will celebrate Holy Eucharist Day, during which five children will receive their First Holy Communion.

A special highlight will be observed on April 30, when the parish will celebrate the Eucharistic Procession Day. A decorated St. Joseph car procession will pass through the main streets of Hirebile, followed by adoration and final blessings. The day also marks the 41st Anniversary of the Church Dedication. On this occasion, special prayers will be offered for all those who were once part of Hirebile but are now settled elsewhere, including those who received sacraments in the parish, studied here, and are now spread across the world.

Prayers will also be offered for parishioners working outside the parish, both in India and abroad.

The feast day celebrations on May 1, 2026, will begin with a solemn festive Mass at 9:45 AM, celebrated by Rev. Fr. Adarsh Yesudas, Superior of Shanthi Nivas, Bettadanane, Mudigere. The Mass will be specially offered for all workers and labourers, highlighting the dignity of labour in keeping with the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker and International Workers’ Day.

The occasion also marks the 83rd Foundation Day of St. Joseph’s Church, Hirebile, making it a moment of thanksgiving and joy for the entire parish community.

Devotees can send their petitions, thanksgiving prayers, and book Holy Mass intentions through mobile number 8217810864 or email hirebilechurch@gmail.com.

Former parishioners of Hirebile, now settled in different parts of India and abroad, are invited to stay connected with the parish community. They are requested to join the WhatsApp group “Hirebilites” by sending a simple message (“Hi”) to 8217810864. The parish looks forward to reconnecting and staying in touch with all its members around the world.

The parish community warmly invites all parishioners, devotees, and well-wishers to participate in these grace-filled celebrations and seek the intercession and blessings of St. Joseph.