Rajasthan: MBBS student commits suicide hours before his exam

Jaipur: Aviral Saini (23), a third-year MBBS student at Jagannath Pahariya Medical College, gave up just hours before his exams on Friday.

He hanged himself in his PG hostel room. Aviral, a resident of Alwar, was shocked by his actions.

Friends described Aviral as cheerful and responsible, saying that he had breakfast with his friends Abhishek Sharma, Lavesh, Vitesh Sahu, and Devesh Jain at around 7:30 a.m. and then went to his room.

An official said that Aviral asked his friend to wake him up at 8:30. “During the conversation, he asked a friend about the rope, but no one took him seriously,” he said.

He added that when his friends knocked on the door some time later, there was no response.

“When the door was broken open, Aviral was found hanging from a noose. He was immediately taken to RBM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” he said.

The official said that upon receiving the information, Hospital Superintendent Dr Nagendra Singh Bhadoria, CMHO Dr Gaurav Kapoor, and police officers arrived at the scene, took custody of the body’s custody and kept it in the morgue for a post-mortem examination.

Sewar Police Station in-charge Satish Bhardwaj stated that the FSL team investigated the scene.

“As of now, no clear clues regarding the cause of suicide have been found,” he said.

Aviral’s tragic death has raised many questions about the mental state of medical students.

The long course, constant pressure, exam anxiety, and uncertainty about the future are all factors that often break young people from within.