Rajasthan medical college principal arrested for taking bribe of Rs 50,000

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has achieved another major success on Thursday when its Special Investigating Unit (SIU) arrested Shravan Meena, the principal of Bhimrao Ambedkar Government Medical College at Sirohi, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The action was carried out under the direct supervision and guidance of the ACB Headquarters as part of its ongoing mission to curb corruption in government institutions and ensure transparency in administrative functioning.

ACB Director General, Govind Gupta, said that the SIU had received a formal complaint from a contractor responsible for operating the hostel mess at the medical college.

The complainant alleged that Principal Shravan Meena had been repeatedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for passing routine payment bills and facilitating the renewal of the existing contract.

The complainant also said that due to continuous harassment and pressure, he was left with no option but to approach the ACB for legal action.

Acting promptly on the complaint, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Anil Kayal, issued instructions to initiate verification and prepare a trap.

Under his supervision, and under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Saraswat, the ACB laid a strategic trap operation on Thursday.

During the operation, the accused Principal was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

The entire proceedings were conducted in accordance with established ACB protocols, ensuring complete transparency and legal compliance.

After the arrest, interrogation and other legal formalities began under the direction of ACB Additional Director General of Police, Smita Srivastava.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau is now preparing to register a formal case under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Further investigation will continue to determine whether more individuals are involved, and whether similar irregularities have occurred in other contracts or financial transactions at the institution.

The ACB has reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against corruption at all levels and urged citizens to report any such incidents without hesitation.