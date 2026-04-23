Rajasthan sailor among crew stranded in Strait of Hormuz; family loses contact​

Jaipur: A family in Sri Ganganagar has been going tense after reports emerged that a Merchant Navy officer from the district is stranded aboard a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions.​

Local Member of Legislative Assembly Jaideep Bihani on Thursday has written to Prime Minister PM Modi and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, urging immediate diplomatic efforts. In a video message, he stated that an Indian ship has been detained, on which Sanjay Mahar is serving as Second Officer.​

He appealed to Prime Minister PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to take immediate steps to secure the safe release of Sanjay Mahar and all other crew members stranded on the vessel.

He added that strong intervention by the Government of India could help expedite their release.​

According to information, 38-year-old Sanjay Mahar, a Second Officer and resident of Riddhi-Siddhi Colony, is among the crew of a container ship that was reportedly intercepted by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.​

The vessel, Epaminondas, sailing under a Liberian flag, was en route to Mundra Port in Gujarat. Family members said Sanjay had travelled to Dubai around 20 days ago and boarded the ship four days prior to the incident. The vessel was expected to reach Mundra Port by Thursday but was halted mid-journey after being denied passage through the Strait of Hormuz.​

His brother, Subhash Mahar, said that around 30 hours ago, as the ship attempted to move forward, it was surrounded by Iranian forces. Reports of gunfire during the standoff have heightened fears. Following the incident, crew members reportedly moved to secure areas within the ship.​

There are around 21 crew members on board, including nationals from India, the Philippines, Ukraine and Sri Lanka. Before communication was cut off, Sanjay had sent a video showing visibly anxious crew members.

With internet services now suspended, all contact has been lost, intensifying concerns among family members, who are anxiously awaiting updates.​

The family has appealed to the Central Government for urgent intervention to ensure the safety and safe return of all crew members.