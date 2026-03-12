Rajnath Singh to visit Lucknow today for several public events

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will begin his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Lucknow, on Thursday to attend official meetings and interact with party leaders while participating in several scheduled programmes.

Metropolitan President Anand Dwivedi said the Defence Minister will arrive at Lucknow Airport on March 12 at approximately 8:00 p.m. After leaving the airport, Singh will attend a family wedding ceremony.

According to the schedule shared by party officials, on Friday, Rajnath Singh is expected to reach CMS Golf City, Sector C, Pocket 9, at approximately 11:30 a.m., where he will take part in the inauguration of the Golf City branch of City Montessori School.

During the visit, the Defence Minister will also meet several political leaders and families associated with public life in the city.

He will visit the residence of MLA Yogesh Shukla in Rajajipuram and will later visit the residence of the late Vindhyavasini Kumar, a former Member of the Legislative Council, at the MLA residence in Rajendra Nagar.

Later in the day, Rajnath Singh will participate in a programme related to the inauguration of the Green Corridor project in the city.

The Defence Minister will inaugurate the Green Corridor at a programme organised at Samtamulk Square at approximately 4:30 p.m. along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Following the inauguration, Singh will inspect the Green Corridor stretch from Samtamulk Square to Daliganj Bridge. During the programme, employees associated with the project will also be honoured for their work.

After completing the inspection, the Defence Minister will address a public meeting scheduled to be held at Jhulelal Vatika in Hasanganj at around 5:00 p.m.

According to the itinerary, after the completion of the programme, Rajnath Singh will proceed to Lucknow Airport. He is expected to reach the airport at approximately 6:20 p.m. and will subsequently depart for Delhi.