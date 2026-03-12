24 bonded labourers from MP rescued in Tamil Nadu return home

Betul: The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday stated that 24 labourers from Betul and four from Harda districts, who were held as bonded labourers in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, were rescued through prompt and coordinated efforts by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, the district administration, and the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram.

All rescued labourers returned home on Wednesday by train and were officially received at Betul railway station by Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi and Superintendent of Police Virendra Jain.

Collector Suryavanshi assured the labourers that the administration had made adequate arrangements for their safe return. He said the Revenue, Police, and Labour departments would remain in constant contact with them to ensure they do not face future problems.

He directed the labour officer to maintain contact with the workers and to obtain the necessary documents for approval of financial assistance.

Buses were arranged to transport all workers from the railway station to their villages, and food was also provided.

The workers expressed gratitude to the state government and district administration upon their safe return.

According to the government’s statement, the workers had gone to Erode district to work, but were denied leave for Holi and forced to work as bonded labourers.

Upon receiving information from Prakash Uike, a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, the Betul district administration acted promptly and, through joint coordination with police and revenue departments, secured their release.

The government said each rescued worker will receive financial assistance of Rs 30,000 to help rebuild their lives. The district administration has also assured rehabilitation and necessary support.

Of the total 24 workers, four are residents of Harda district, and 20 are from Betul district. The Betul workers belong to Kabra, Borkund, Birpura, and Basinda villages of Bhimpur block.