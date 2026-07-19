Ram Mandir donation theft case: Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav questioned, taken to temple

Ayodhya: The investigation into the theft of offerings from the Ram Mandir has entered a crucial phase, as the police intensively questioned key accused Ramshankar Yadav alias ‘Tinnu’ and his nephew Manish Yadav during their 39-hour custody remand.

Police had obtained a 39-hour remand from the court, following which both accused were taken into police custody at around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

As part of the investigation, the police took Ramshankar Yadav alias ‘Tinnu’ and Manish Yadav to their residence at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators also escorted Ramshankar Yadav to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex at approximately the same time as part of the ongoing probe.

Investigating Officer Ashutosh Tiwari is currently interrogating both accused at the Police Lines as investigators attempt to reconstruct the sequence of events and verify evidence gathered during earlier phases of the investigation.

According to information that has emerged during questioning, all the keys to the Ram Mandir’s donation boxes were allegedly kept by Ramshankar Yadav alias ‘Tinnu’ without any official authorisation.

The interrogation has also reportedly indicated the involvement of a senior member of the Trust, who allegedly handed over the donation box keys to Tinnu unofficially.

Investigators have further learnt that Ramshankar Yadav allegedly enjoyed unrestricted access to the temple premises and could enter through any gate without requiring prior permission. He is also alleged to have moved freely in and out of the donation counting area.

During the course of the investigation, police also found that Tinnu had allegedly facilitated the appointment of his nephew, Manish Yadav, to the temple’s donation counting team. Investigators have already recovered Rs 2 lakh, allegedly stolen from the Ram Mandir donation boxes, from Manish Yadav during the course of the probe.

The investigation has also revealed that Ramshankar Yadav had allegedly established a construction company in the name of his wife. Police are also examining allegations that his son secured a job in the Public Works Department (PWD) by leveraging the influence associated with the Ram Mandir.

Officials said the interrogation of both accused is continuing, and investigators believe further significant revelations may emerge during the remaining period of police custody.

The police have already completed custodial interrogation of six other accused in the case, and the questioning of the uncle-nephew duo is expected to play a key role in establishing the alleged conspiracy, financial trail and the role of each accused.

Police custody of Ramshankar Yadav alias ‘Tinnu’ and Manish Yadav is scheduled to continue until 11 p.m. on Sunday, after which they will be produced before the court in accordance with the remand order.