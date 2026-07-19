Ten killed in flash floods in J&K’s Poonch, several missing

Jammu: At least ten people were killed as flash floods wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts, officials said on Sunday, adding that several were missing.

The people were killed after flash floods struck the Lower Murrah area of Bufliaz in Surankote tehsil of Poonch district.

Block Medical Officer, Surankote, Dr Mohd Yousaf Choudhary, said that so far, eight bodies have been recovered while others are still missing.

Search and rescue operations are underway at the site. Of the ten deceased, eight have been idebntified — Noor Safia, wife of Mohd Latief, aged 59; Sajad Ahmed, son of Mohd Latief, aged 16; Haqnawaz Ahmed, son of Mohd Latief, aged 10; Shahnawaz Ahmed, son of Mohd Latief, aged 10; Khalda Kouser, wife of Yasar Iqbal, aged 25; Sofian, son of Yasar Iqbal, aged 2; Bano Bi, wife of Mohd Hussain, aged 60; and Mohd Akram, son of Mohd Liaqat, aged 7.

Officials said electric poles were uprooted and mobile network services were disrupted in several flood-affected areas of Poonch district. Police, Civil Administration and locals are on the spot. Authorities added that Mughal Road and the Rajouri-Poonch highway remain open for traffic.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives caused by flash floods and landslides in Poonch. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The Chief Minister said the administration, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and all other concerned agencies were fully engaged in rescue and relief operations.

He has directed the authorities to ensure that all possible assistance reaches the affected families without any delay.

In view of the weather warning issued by the Meteorological Department and the seriousness of the situation unfolding across parts of the Jammu division, the Chief Minister said he would leave Delhi this afternoon to fly to Jammu and personally monitor the situation on the ground.

The Chief Minister has also been in constant touch with the local MLAs from the affected region to assess the evolving situation and coordinate relief efforts.

“While the situation continues to unfold, the priority of the administration is to safeguard precious lives. The government will do everything possible to aid and assist the affected people who have suffered loss of life, property and damage due to the heavy rains, flash floods and landslides,” the Chief Minister said.

He reiterated that the government is closely monitoring the situation and will ensure that relief, rescue and rehabilitation measures are carried out swiftly and effectively in all affected areas.

As a weather advisory warned of moderate to heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir till July 23, the border district of Rajouri experienced relentless rain from Saturday evening, leading to overflowing rivers and streams after a night of heavy downpour.

All the rivers of Rajouri, including Darhali, Khandli, Suktoh and Jamola, were flooded, with most flowing close to or above the danger mark, leading to the submergence of many low-lying areas, the officials said.

They said the Darhali River breached the flood protection wall near Bela Colony in Rajouri town, allowing floodwaters to gush into the new bus stand, where dozens of vehicles were washed away or submerged.

The flooding also severely affected the slum settlement near Abdullah Bridge, forcing over 50 families to flee as water inundated homes and surrounding areas. Floodwaters also inundated the locality near Tariq Bridge, prompting the police to respond to numerous distress calls and assist residents in evacuating to safer locations away from the riverbanks.