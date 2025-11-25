Ram Temple ‘Dhwajarohan’ not ‘poornahuti’ of ‘yagya’ but beginning of new era: CM Yogi

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the ‘Dhwajarohan Utsav’ at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is a symbol of “the beginning of a new era” and dedicated the momentous occasion to the continuous devotion and struggle of those who committed their lives to this movement.

Addressing a large gathering at the Ram Temple premises following the flag-hoisting ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, CM Yogi welcomed all the “Ram devotees” and paid tributes to those who were determined to build a temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

“The Dhwajarohan Utsav at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is not a ‘poornahuti’ of a ‘yagya’ but a good beginning of a new era,” the UP CM said.

“This grand temple of Lord Shri Ram is a symbol of the faith, honour and self-pride of 140 crore Indians. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the karmayogis who contributed to the construction of this magnificent temple,” he added.

“This sacred day is dedicated to the continuous devotion and struggle of revered saints, warriors, and Shri Ram devotees who devoted their entire lives to this movement,” he added.

Speaking about the sacred ‘Dhwaj’, CM Yogi said, “The saffron Dharma Dhwaj hoisted atop the temple is a symbol of Dharma, a symbol of dignity, and a symbol of truth, justice and national duty. It is also a symbol of the vision of a Viksit Bharat.”

Earlier, PM Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat led the ‘Dhwajarohan Utsav’ at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple by hoisting the specially-designed sacred saffron flag atop the temple.

The ceremony holds deep cultural and spiritual meaning for devotees across the country.

The flag, specially crafted for the Ram Temple, measures 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width. Designed by a parachute specialist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the flag weighs between 2 and 3 kilograms and has been designed to withstand high altitudes and winds. The flag carries the Sun symbol, representing Lord Rama’s Suryavanshi heritage and divine radiance. The flag is adorned with an image of the Kovidara tree, Sun and Om. It is saffron in colour — symbolising fire, the rising sun, sacrifice and dedication.

The event marks another milestone in the unfolding cultural renaissance centred around Ayodhya, with leaders emphasising that the flag symbolises not only religious devotion but also India’s enduring civilisational ethos. It also marks the completion of the temple construction.