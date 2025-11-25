Rambhadracharya would be in jail if Constitution implemented properly: Udit Raj adds to political storm over spiritual leader’s remarks

New Delhi: A major political controversy erupted on Tuesday after Congress leader Udit Raj launched a scathing attack on Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, saying the spiritual leader would “be in jail” if the Constitution were implemented properly. His remarks add to the growing political storm over Rambhadracharya’s recent statements targeting the SC/ST Act, caste-based reservation, and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Reacting strongly to the spiritual leader’s recent comments, Udit Raj said, “There is no Parliament in the Vedas, no Prime Minister, no Chief Minister… This man is foolish. What should I even say on this?”

The Congress leader also responded to Purnia MP Pappu Yadav’s earlier statement that the cure for Rambhadracharya is the ideology of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Supporting the remark, Udit Raj said, “That is the only cure for him. If the Constitution is fully implemented today, Ramabhadracharaya will be inside jail.”

The controversy escalated further when Udit Raj reacted to Rambhadracharya’s remarks on Sonia Gandhi, in which the seer questioned her Indian identity. Rambhadracharya had earlier said, “She is not Indian…, as she is the wife of our Indian son Rajiv ji, but there is no Indian inside her.”

Udit Raj hit back sharply, “He himself is of foreign origin, first he should get his DNA tested and then check Sonia Gandhi’s DNA.”

Rambhadracharya’s statements have triggered widespread responses across parties. He called for ending caste-based protections under the SC/ST Act saying, “The SC/ST Act should be repealed… I would say that there should be no reservation based on caste.”

The remark drew strong political pushback, with Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and MP Pappu Yadav criticising him.

Responding sharply, Dikshit challenged the feasibility of Rambhadracharya’s demand. He said, “Win a two-thirds majority, come to Parliament, form the government and change the laws. Or do you think PM Modi will listen to you just because you are part of his group? Then you can ask your ministers to remove the reservation…”

Dikshit’s response underscores the political sensitivities surrounding reservation policies and the legal structures that protect marginalised communities.