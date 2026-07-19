Ram Temple theft case: NDA hits back at Rahul, Kharge; INDIA bloc cites Oppn’s duty

New Delhi: A political confrontation erupted between the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc on Sunday after Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an independent investigation into the Ram Temple donation theft case.

The Ram Temple donation theft case is a criminal investigation into the embezzlement of cash and precious items donated by devotees at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In the letter to the Prime Minister, the Congress leaders criticised the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s governance, noting members’ affiliations with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and called for full public disclosure of cash, gold, silver offerings, and accounts regardless of political influence.

The demand sparked sharp political reactions, with the ruling alliance accusing the Congress of attempting to politicise the issue. The Opposition, however, maintained that Gandhi and Kharge were merely discharging their constitutional responsibility as Opposition leaders by demanding accountability.

Responding to the development, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam criticised the Congress leadership, saying, “Look at the antics of Rahul Gandhi. Some time ago, he was saying himself that Ram Setu is fictional, and his party had submitted such an affidavit to the country’s Supreme Court in September 2007. He stated multiple times that Ram is fictional and that no Ram existed in the Treta Yug.”

“Now, suddenly, these people are remembering Ram, and that too by writing letters. So, these letters are nothing but a drama by Kharge Ji and him. If they truly had love for Lord Ram, they would have attended the Bhumi Pujan or the temple’s inauguration. An investigation is already underway regarding the unfortunate incident that occurred there; no one will be spared,” Kadam told IANS.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam also criticised the Congress while asserting that action was already underway in the case.

Speaking to the reporters, Nirupam said, “No one is defending this grave sin. However, action is being taken against those who stole the offerings at Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya. The SIT has initiated an investigation, and seven to eight people have been arrested. The SIT has already submitted its preliminary report, and the final report will be submitted very soon. All the accused will be apprehended and given such stringent punishment.”

He further alleged that the Congress was attempting to derive political mileage from the issue, saying, “Amidst this, while the government is taking decisive action, we strongly condemn the politics being played by the Congress on this entire matter. People who never had anything to do with Ram, and who used to question the very existence of Lord Ram, have suddenly turned into Ram devotees over this theft. These are fake Ram devotees, not real ones.”

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, while supporting a thorough investigation, urged that the matter should not become a political issue.

Speaking to the reporters, she said, “An independent investigation should certainly take place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not spare anyone found guilty, and strict punishment should be given. However, this issue should not be politicised; what matters is finding out where the donations went.”

On the other hand, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi defended the Opposition’s stand and said, “The most important issue is the alleged Ram Temple donation theft in Ayodhya, which our Leaders of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, have raised. The entire country is saddened by this, and it is a very shameful and unfortunate issue. The government should show sensitivity on this matter.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey also backed the demand for impartial scrutiny, saying, “He is the Leader of the Opposition, and Mallikarjun Kharge is the National President of the Congress Party. If he has expressed concern since the matter of theft in the Ram Temple offerings came to light, the SIT is already investigating it. But along with the SIT, the Prime Minister should also pay attention to impartiality, because the consecration (Pran Pratishtha) was done by the Prime Minister’s own hands.”

“The Prime Minister also says that for Hindus, for Ram, we have to move forward and work. So, writing a letter to him is a natural process. We don’t think there is any politics happening in this. Everyone writes letters; we had also written a letter. We had even demanded a CBI inquiry. People write letters in a democracy,” he added.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mrityunjay Tiwari also defended the Opposition’s intervention, stating, “The Opposition should fulfil its responsibilities. Raising issues related to the public is the duty of the Opposition.”

The exchange of sharp remarks has further intensified the political debate surrounding the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case, even as the SIT continues its investigation into the alleged embezzlement and related financial irregularities.