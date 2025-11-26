Ramakrishna Math, Mangaladevi to Conduct Yogasana Camp

Mangalore: Ramakrishna Math, Mangaladevi, Mangalore, has announced the commencement of a Yogasana Camp, scheduled to begin on December 2nd. The camp will be held daily from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm, offering participants comprehensive training in various yogic practices.

Yogarathna Sri Gopalakrishna Delampady, a distinguished yoga instructor, will guide the Yogasana Camp. Participants will receive instruction in a range of Asanas (postures), Surya Namaskar (sun salutation), Pranayama (breathing techniques), Mudras (symbolic gestures), Kriyas (cleansing techniques), and Meditation. The camp will also cover preliminary yoga practices in preparation for International Yoga Day.

The program is designed to cater to individuals of all levels of experience, from beginners to advanced practitioners. Sri Gopalakrishna Delampady’s expertise will ensure that participants receive personalised guidance and support, enabling them to deepen their understanding and practice of yoga.

Interested individuals are required to register their names in advance. For further details regarding the Yogasana Camp, including registration procedures and any associated fees, interested parties are requested to contact the Ashrama office at 2414412.

The Ramakrishna Math encourages all those seeking to enhance their physical and mental well-being to avail themselves of this opportunity to learn and practice yoga under expert guidance.