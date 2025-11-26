MRPL Commemorates Constitution Day with Distinguished Gathering

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) marked Constitution Day with a comprehensive program held at its Training Centre on Wednesday. The event, orchestrated by the Legal Department, drew a large assembly of senior officials, officers, and employees.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Hon’ble Justice N. K. Sudhindra Rao, retired Judge of the Karnataka High Court and Chairman of the Karnataka State Police Complaints Authority, Bengaluru, who served as the Chief Guest. Shri Nandakumar V. Pillai, Director (Refinery), presided over the proceedings.

Shri Krishna Hegde Miyar, GGM (HR), initiated the event with a welcome address, emphasising the fundamental principles enshrined within the Constitution. The Preamble was subsequently recited in Kannada, Hindi, and English by Shri Sathyanarayana H.C., GGM (TS), Shri Deepak Prabhakar P., ED (Marketing & BD), and Shri N. Anandha Kumar, ED (Refinery), respectively.

Shri Al Rafeeq Moideen, CGM – Legal, provided a historical context, tracing the evolution of Constitution Day from its earlier observance as National Law Day in 1979 to its official designation in 2015. Shri Nandakumar V. Pillai, in his address, characterised the Constitution as a dynamic document shaped by global best practices. He further reinforced MRPL’s dedication to upholding integrity, ethical conduct, public service, and fostering inclusive growth through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Justice Sudhindra Rao, in his keynote address, highlighted the Supreme Court’s critical role as the guardian of Fundamental Rights. He underscored that the true essence of these rights is realised when citizens conscientiously fulfil their fundamental duties. Justice Rao emphasised the immutable basic structure of the Constitution, defined by its social, secular, and democratic foundations. He further elucidated the significance of Articles 14, 19, and 21, commonly referred to as the “Golden Triangle,” and elaborated on constitutional writs, referencing landmark legal precedents including A.K. Gopalan, Maneka Gandhi, and ADM Jabalpur.

A significant moment of the event was the release of two publications compiled by the MRPL Legal team: “An Overview of Arbitration Cases – Learnings From Past Experiences and Strategies for Future“ and “Gist of the Factories Act & Rules regarding Safety aspects and the punishments provided thereunder”. These books were unveiled by Justice Rao.

The event also included the distribution of prizes to the winners of quiz competitions organised as part of the Constitution Day observance. Shri Praful Mohan, GM – Legal, delivered the vote of thanks, bringing the program to a close. Ms Kavitha served as the compere for the event.