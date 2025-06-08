Ramakrishna Math to Host Yogasana Camp

Mangalore: Ramakrishna Math, Mangaladevi, Mangalore, is organizing a Yogasana Camp commencing June 10th. The camp will be held daily from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

Yogarathna Sri Gopalakrishna Delampady will instruct participants in various Asanas, Surya Namaskar, pranayama, Mudras, Kriyas, and Meditation techniques. The camp will also include preliminary yoga practices in preparation for International Yoga Day.

Interested individuals are requested to register. For further information, please contact the Ashrama office at 2414412.



