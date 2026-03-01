Ramakrishna Mission’s Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan Continues Momentum with March Cleanliness Drive

Mangaluru: The Ramakrishna Mission’s Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan continued its mission to promote cleanliness and civic responsibility with its monthly cleanliness drive in March 2026. The initiative, a cornerstone of the Mission’s community outreach, was formally inaugurated by Dr. Manjaiah Shetty, Senior Health Officer of the Mangalore City Corporation, and Pranjal Ghate, an Economist with the Government of Ontario, Canada.

The event also saw the presence of Capt. Ganesh Karnik, a veteran of the Indian Army, and Sri Ranjan Bellarpady, Coordinator of Swacch Mangaluru, encouraged the volunteers, acknowledging their dedication to fostering a cleaner and more responsible society.

Addressing the assembled volunteers and attendees, Mr. Ghate emphasized the global importance of cleanliness, stating, “Working with the international community, I understand the global importance of cleanliness. I truly appreciate the dedicated efforts of volunteers and the citizens of Mangaluru in sustaining this impactful cleanliness drive led by the Ramakrishna Mission.” His remarks underscored the interconnectedness of local action and global responsibility in addressing environmental concerns.

The Shramadan activities, a key part of the Abhiyan, involved a team of senior volunteers carrying out a thorough cleaning at the Kadri Temple parking area. Led by Balakrishna Bhat, Anirudh Naik, Prakash, Ramachandra Bhatt, Gangadhara Shastry, Padmanabha Salin, Avinash, Babitha Shetty, Rajeevi Chandrashekhar, and Sukumar Salin, the team focused on waste removal, dismantling unscientific barricades, and eliminating unnecessary signage.

Furthermore, the volunteers engaged with parking staff, emphasizing the importance of proper waste disposal by visitors and promoting a culture of cleanliness within the temple premises.

Concurrently, faculty members and student volunteers from the Nitte Institute of Physiotherapy, including Dr. Purushothaman Chippala, Dr. Jayesh Chandran, Dr. Ruchitha, Dr. Hemanth, and Mr. Socrate, conducted an intensive cleaning drive along the Kadri Temple main road. This team diligently removed accumulated garbage, collected non-recyclable plastics, and cleared unauthorized banners, significantly enhancing the area’s aesthetic appeal and cleanliness.

The Ramakrishna Mission extended an open invitation to the public to participate as volunteers in future monthly cleanliness initiatives, emphasizing the collective responsibility in maintaining a clean and healthy environment. The Abhiyan is organized in association with Swacch Mangaluru Prathishtana and receives crucial support from MRPL and ONGC as part of their environmental social responsibility programs.

Respectful Recovery of Religious Waste

In a particularly noteworthy and sensitive undertaking, a separate team of volunteers addressed the issue of religious waste disposal at Kadri Circle. The team, including Taranath Alva, Kamalaksha Pai, Dilraj Alva, Sachin Shetty, Bhavith Saliyan, Varun, Gagan, Yallappa, and Manjunath, along with student volunteers, carefully collected discarded photo frames of Hindu deities and idols. Recognizing the cultural and spiritual significance of these items, the volunteers ensured their respectful handling. The Swacch Mangaluru team plans to organize a dedicated campaign in the coming days to ensure the safe and appropriate disposal of these recovered religious materials. This initiative highlights the Abhiyan’s commitment not only to physical cleanliness but also to respecting cultural and religious sensitivities within the community.